BTS' second youngest member and vocalist, V, left a shocking response on their official fan community page following their agency's report denying his first dating rumor.

It was a different type of night for the BTS fans, called ARMY, as they got a notification from the 25-year-old singer, which they described to be "angry." The update from V, also known as Kim Taehyung, came after their entertainment company, HYBE, received a rumor regarding his private life.

Midnight of October 15, in Korean time, the 25-year-old created his first post, via Weverse, translated by a fanbase, "Pathetic I want to sing UGH," referring to their hit song from "Map of the Soul: 7," their fourth studio album released last February 2020.



'I'll Shoot Poison At The Back Of Your Necks'

Few minutes after his first post, he followed another comment where he said, "In my dream tonight I'll shoot poison at the back of their necks. Watch the back of your necks," attaching a vomit and skull emoji as the last touch.

V on Weverse



In my dream tonight I’ll shoot poison at the back of their necks. Watch the back of your necks puk puk 🤢💀 pic.twitter.com/sU2NsqM0YS — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) October 14, 2021

Soon as millions of fans received his message, V's name has reached the top of worldwide trends claiming that they will always be on the group's side against baseless rumors made by sasaengs or those "fans" who follow idols' private activities. More BTS ARMYs also claimed that this was his first-ever dating rumor and automatically, they gave him the fullest support after he stood up for himself over the issue.

KIM TAEHYUNG AGAIN TAUGHT US SPEAK YOURSELF ✨💜

HE'S SCARY WHEN HE'S ANGRY AS HE SHOULD... pic.twitter.com/ZAEBM5YeoW — 📌💛🐋Bangtan boys⁷⟭⟬💜~JIMIN DAY~🐥 (@AnnyStephen3) October 14, 2021

Regarding The Denied Rumor

According to Soompi, the image showed V, in the Korean International Art Fair Seoul 2021 exhibit, along with the daughter of Paradise Group's chairman Phillip Chun and the Paradise Culture Foundation's chairwoman Choi Yoon Jung.

And as the music agency proclaimed, "Chairwoman Choi Yoon Jung's family and V are just acquaintances." As the unstoppable wave of sasaengs grew in the world of KPop, BTS ARMYs flooded Twitter protesting to "Stop Invading His Privacy," as the vocalist only wanted to have a peaceful outing after their busy schedules.

KIM TAEHYUNG STOOD UP FOR HIMSELF 𝗔𝗦 𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗗 🔥

WE ARE PROUD OF YOU TAEHYUNGAAH 💜



STOP INVADING HIS PRIVACY

STOP INVADING HIS PRIVACY

STOP INVADING HIS PRIVACY



You got Army right behind you when you say so Taehyungaa💜 pic.twitter.com/nkOWYg5qpd — Purple Maya (@PurpleMaya01) October 14, 2021

Many also went online to leave encouraging and heartfelt messages addressing the "Sweet Night" singer, saying they were proud of him.

I was patiently waiting for this DAY💅

For an idol to speak up for himself AS HE SHOULD

WE LOVE YOU KIM TAEHYUNG

🙌💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/zj6HksHDyE — ᴮᴱiRaM∞ ⁷🍥 (@jinagaWithBts) October 14, 2021

defending taehyung online isn’t enough i need a machine gun and a tank — ariana (@jkoowrId) October 14, 2021

