Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth have been working together to coach potential superstars in NBC's "The Voice," and their friendship is more profound than being vocal coaches as the former revealed how the Broadway actor changed her entire life.

Chenoweth is assigned as Grande's celebrity advisor for the show's battle rounds. Last week, the power duo shared the story of how they met for the first time during "Wicked's" Broadway run when the "Positions" singer was just ten years old.

More recently, in a video posted on the Broadway legend's Twitter account, the two gushes on each other by sharing how much they learned from their different experiences. (Watch the full video below)

Chenoweth noted that Grande "teaches" her all the time. The pop star went on to share a life lesson she learned from the actor that changed her perspective when it comes to her career.

Grande recalled, "When we were doing Hairspray Live, you would pitch a joke, or like, a melody change here and there, and ask, 'Does this add value? As a performer, to me, that changed my life entirely."

Whenever the 28-year-old singer writes songs or performing music, she wants to make sure that "it adds value and that it has intention."

"That changed my entire life. I've never looked at anything the same way again. I swear to god. I'm literally eating my breakfast, like, 'Does this add value?'" she added. (via ET Online)

Ariana Grande's Experience On 'The Voice'

A source recently spoke to the outlet saying Ariana Grande has been enjoying her run on the show so far, despite having a hard time making decisions as a coach during battle rounds, in which she has to let go at least one singer for each battle.

The insider revealed that Grande looks up to her fellow coaches (Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend), and she formed a "strong friendship" with the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker.

"Ariana loves that this allows people to see her talents beyond her singing -- she's a writer and producer, and very knowledgeable about music." the source added.

"The Voice" airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

