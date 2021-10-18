Miley Cyrus dropped a hilarious theory about her and Machine Gun Kelly before claiming Megan Fox is also her girlfriend.

On Sunday, Cyrus shared two photos of her while sporting her light green dress. She captioned the post with "I am weed," referencing MGK's now-famous meme. The rapper then retweeted the photos and told his followers he is not the only weed in the world.

The 28-year-old singer quote-tweeted MGK's post and made a theory about them being the same person. Since she claimed to be MGK, she also said Fox is her girlfriend.

"We may actually be the same person. Have we ever been seen at the same place @ the same time?" she said. "[And] yes that means Megan Fox is my gf too."

The "I am weed" meme began when MGK and Fox sat for an interview with British GQ Style and recalled their first encounter for the magazine's cover story.

The couple recalled how Fox told MGK how he smelled weed, to which the rapper replied, "I am weed."

The actress then said her now-boyfriend disappeared like a ninja during the GQ party. They officially reconnected a few years later to work on the 2020 "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

After the line went viral, internet users used the phrases to create memes online. The photos feature screenshots from several romance movies, including "Twilight."

Miley Cyrus' More Surprise To Fans

Aside from hilariously calling herself a weed, Cyrus also delivered an exciting update to her fans.

According to the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, she revealed she would soon release new music. She shared the news through her old website that she used during her stint on Disney Channel and "Hannah Montana."

"I am so thankful for your loyal support + great company on this ride of my life! There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally + professionally (which always co-exist)," she wrote on MileyWorld.com.

The singer also expressed her excitement to share her experiences and gratitude for going through the transitions in her life. She also credited her fans for helping her go through everything.

As of the writing, Cyrus seemingly plans to revive MileyWorld again. Fans assumed the website would be the place where she would begin developing her project.

