Ronnie Tutt, one of the original members of Elvis Presley's TCB Band, has died at the age of 83, multiple news outlets confirmed.

Elvis Presley Enterprises first announced the news about Tutt's untimely passing on Saturday. The company penned a tribute on the Graceland website and informed the fans about his death. It described the drummer as a "legendary musician" and a good friend to all.

"All of us with Elvis Presley Enterprises were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ronnie Tutt. In addition to being a legendary drummer, he was a good friend to many of us here at Graceland," the statement said.

Tutt's wife, Donna, told TMZ that he died of natural causes at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by family.

The staff he survived also expressed their heartbreak over his death and how they enjoyed their time together during Elvis Week and all other occasions.

Aside from establishing his own empire as a drummer, Tutt reportedly became a notable ambassador to Presley's legacy. After the singer died in 1977, he reportedly continued to provide the best performances to all the fans worldwide.

Ronnie Tutt Legacy

From Dallas, Tutt tried his lack outside his hometown and found fortune when he joined Presley's Takin' Care of Business band after the singer's 1968 comeback.



He immediately became the singer's drummer during his 1969 Las Vegas opening. He continuously gave the band the beat until Presley's death. Tutt unceasingly played for the band and spread Presley's music for decades despite the singer's passing.

While he was still playing for Presley, he became one of the most in-demand session drummers during the mid-1970s. He famously shared his two years to Jerry Garcia Band and got included on their 1978 debut LP, "Cats Under the Stars." He also appeared on Garcia's solo albums like "Run For the Roses" and "Reflections."

He once compared performing with Presley and Garcia in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone. At that time, he said that his performances were different "socially speaking."

"Elvis' music was a lot more in your face; you could never play enough. But with Jerry we never talked about it, but I just knew my role with that band, no matter what configuration it was, was to help keep it together," he went on.

Aside from Presley and Garcia, he also earned credits for playing with Billy Joel and Buckingham Nicks before his death.

