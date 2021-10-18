Adele will be teasing her comeback album "30" almost a week before its release with a CBS special segment called "Adele One Night Only."

Variety reported that "Adele One Night" is set to air on Sunday, November 14 at 8:30 AM ET and is exclusive to the TV network but will be made available for on-demand streaming on Paramount+.

The British singer will be performing a "concert version" of some of her album tracks during the special two-hour episode.

The purpose of Adele's project is to give her audience "the earliest opportunity" to have a listen to her old and new music after coming back from a six-year hiatus.

Oprah to Host "Adele One Night Only"

According to Deadline, the show is produced by Fulwell 73 Production and Onward Productions, associated with Harpo Productions. Ben Winston, Jonathan Dickens, Raj Kapoor, and Adele herself are named the executive producers.

"Adele One Night Only" will be filmed in Los Angeles, California, and is confirmed to feature Oprah Winfrey "from her rose garden."



The former talk show host will interview the singer-songwriter about her creative process in producing "30," highlighting Adele's life after divorce- specifically her weight loss and raising her 9-year old son.

Adele's Story Behind Her Album

The "Easy On Me" Singer had confessed the process that had happened in creating her album. Adele had described the entity itself as having some sort of friend who had witnessed her "most turbulent period" in her life when she was dealing with her marriage, her family, and then her divorce.

"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice," she said.

"The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why," wrote the 15-Grammy award winner. She then described the album as a "friend" who would spontaneously take her out for a walk just for some Vitamin D.

The album is also another "friend" who silently took care of her by leaving a "magazine with a face mask and some bath salts," but also the same person who reminds her to "exercise some self-care."

The 43-year old concluded her quote by saying, "I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it."



