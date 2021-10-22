One of the most sought-after rock bands in history, Guns N' Roses, is officially back after wrapping up its U.S. 2021 tour.

Billboard Boxscore estimated that the recent U.S. leg of Guns N' Roses 2021 Tour earned around $50 million and sold 363,00 tickets in total. The band initially launched the show in January 2020 at Miami American Airlines Arena during the Super Bowl Weekend. At that time, the show garnered $2.7 million from 11,200 attendees.

Following the recent success of Guns N' Roses, the lead guitarist of the band reflected on his future as a soloist and gave a hint whether he would continue pursuing his solo career.

Will Slash Continue His Solo Career Despite Guns N' Roses' Return?

For years, Slash has been open in pursuing his individual career even he is back in the rock band.

In 2018, he told Rolling Stone how much he wanted to have something outside Guns N' Roses.

"I wanna keep that going as something that I have outside of what Guns N' Roses is doing. It's a little crazy, but it's way better for me to be fucking busy running around and doing that than for me just to be sitting around," he said.

Most recently, the guitarist dropped his new single "The River Is Rising," which features Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. It will also be part of Slash's fourth album "4." The group reportedly recorded it in a studio in Nashville, with the help of producer Dave Cobb.



Slash revealed that the track was one of the last songs he wrote before starting the pre-production, and he reportedly made it during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kennedy hinted that the song's lyric explores the of the darkest sides humans can face - being brainwashed. When they made the demo, he reportedly realized that they had an important track as an album opener.

The events happened after Slash, and Duff McKagan marked their reunion with a reworked version of the rock band hit song, "Absurd." They also accompanied it with a new song, "Hard Skool."

Slash's girlfriend Meegan Hodges, hinted about the track's release through the video she uploaded to the musician's TikTok account. Fans also easily recognized it when Guns N' Roses dropped the live version of "Absurd" before the studio version arrived.

