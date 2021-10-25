Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting engaged.

Just last week, the Blink 182 drummer presented the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, a massive oval-shaped engagement ring in a romantic setup in the middle of Montecito beach.

According to TMZ, the entire proposal was filmed and part of their upcoming Hulu reality show.

Now that they're engaged, the couple is already planning their big day.

According to WHO magazine, the mother-of-three wants to go all-out on her wedding because this will be the first time she'll be walking down the aisle - and she wants it to be bigger and perfect.

Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Plans

For several years, fans of their hit reality TV show thought that Kourtney Kardashian would one day end up with Scott Disick, the father of her three kids.

But that seemed to have been debunked after she said yes to Travis' proposal.

According to the source who spoke to WHO, Kourtney reportedly wanted her wedding to be as big as Kim Kardashian's when she married Kanye West in a 2014 lavish Italian ceremony.

The couple reportedly doesn't have a budget in mind when it comes to their wedding, and they will be spending as much money as they can since they're only going to be married to each other once.

Scott Disick's Reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

While Kourtney Kardashian's family, friends, and fans are happy for her, one person who's not excited for her to tie the knot is her ex Scott Disick.

There have been rumors that the "Flip It Like Disick" star may suffer another relapse after realizing that he and Kourtney may never rekindle their romantic relationship.

In fact, last year, Scott expressed his hope to get married to the Poosh Lifestyle creator, but she said no.

Now, Scott is said to be surprised that Kourtney said yes to Travis.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "He's lonely right now and not in a relationship and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney."

"Scott would prefer to get back to when he and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Plans

However, it's still best to take WHO magazine's source with a grain of salt. The couple is still reportedly deciding on their wedding venue.

But they did promise to share all of their wedding plans with their fans.

