Kelly Clarkson is reportedly making a lot of money even more now because of her ongoing divorce.

The former "American Idol" winner's constant criticisms about her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is something many have seen as Clarkson's way of cashing in on their split.

According to Life and Style magazine, Clarkson is "turning her trash into treasure."

Clarkson has also just released her new Christmas album, and fans think that one of the songs will be a story of how she's feeling amid her divorce.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "Kelly is slamming her ex and cashing in on their divorce at the same time. But she's not seeking sympathy."

Though the "Since U Been Gone" singer was initially ordered by the court to pay Blackstock $200,000 in monthly support, it's mostly become a win for the singer because she was awarded their assets and properties, while her ex is left with none.

These days, Clarkson's career also seems to be thriving. Aside from releasing a new album, she's also the host of a very successful TV chatfest.

Additionally, being a coach on "The Voice" also helps Kelly Clarkson earn about $2 million monthly.

According to the source, "The divorce has seemingly made fans that much more interested in Kelly."

"Her marriage may be over, but Team Kelly just keeps growing."

Aside from the assets and properties, Clarkson also has sole physical and legal custody of their two kids, River Rose and Remington. Brandon Blackstock only has visitation rights.

Kelly Clarkson Ready to Find Love Again?

Last month, the National Enquirer reported that Clarkson's co-country singer Carrie Underwood was helping her find someone to date.

After revealing to the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer that she's ready to find love, Underwood immediately started putting in the work by helping Clarkson find her perfect match.

A source told the outlet, "Kelly feels the time has come, and she wants Carrie to pull the trigger and find the perfect guy for her. Kelly has the ultimate trust in Carrie."

Now that one of the "Breakaway" singer's chapters in her life is now done, she's now ready to turn the page and write a new one - which would include a new man.

Even Reba McEntire has reportedly offered to help Clarkson find a new man.

But still, it's best to take Life and Style magazine and the National Enquirer's reports with a grain of salt.

