Dave Grohl is one loving father, and he will do anything to protect his family, even if it drives away the boys trying to date his daughters, especially if they are musicians.

In a recent interview with "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to promote his new memoir titled "The Storyteller,

the former "Nirvana" drummer made a statement for musicians who wanted to shoot their shots to his daughters: 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Harper, and seven-year-old Ophelia.

The "Foo Fighters" founder came up with a plan if ever the time comes saying he got it "all worked out" in his head. (watch the video below)

If one of his daughters came home with a musician, he hilariously said he's going to bribe them.

"I'm just gonna pull that person aside and I'm gonna say, 'Look, I will get you a record contract if you stop hanging out with my daughter.' I think this will work!" he said. (via Yard Barker)

Dave Grohl Describes His Daughters

Before revealing his plan for his daughters' suitors, he mentioned that they are his current inspiration in life.

The musician bragged about how "cool" his kids are before saying they're "smart, weird, and funny."

"They're my biggest inspiration, and I love them so much. And we have such a great relationship. They're really, really cool." he said.

READ MORE: Phil Collins Compelled to Answer Ex-Wife's Allegations of Poor Hygiene and Substance Abuse on Camera

Dave Grohl's Eldest Child Is An Aspiring Musician

The drummer's eldest child, Violet Grohl, may only be 15 years old, but she's taking the music scene by storm as she debuted at her first Lollapalooza performance with her father in August.

According to NME, Violet joined "Foo Fighters" on stage during the band's headline set at the famed Chicago music festival with thousands of fans watching them. (watch a clip of their performance below)

Dave Grohl & his oldest daughter Violet on stage & singing a song they did together in front of everyone at Lollapalooza✨ pic.twitter.com/NtvW6Ktl1G — ✨🎃🍂 (@HMUA416) August 2, 2021

Violet and the band performed their rendition of X's "Nausea," the first song that the dad-and-daughter duo first covered.

Per the outlet, their track of choice is an homage to their family history as D.J. Bonebrake of X is a direct relative of Dave's grandmother.

This was not Violet's first performance with her father as she already performed with them during "Foo Fighter's" headline set in the 2019 Leeds Festival.

READ ALSO: Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence On Ronnie Tutt's Death; Shares Details About Elvis Presly, Late Drummer's Friendship

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.