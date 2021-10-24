Elvis Presley's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, is speaking out about the late legend's drummer's death for the first time.

According to Pop Culture, Presley posted a photo of her and Ronnie Tutt on Instagram along with a heartwarming caption.

"Rest In Peace my friend. Your sweet soul and great talent captured us all." she wrote. (check out the full post below)

Presley then gave a glimpse of the late drummer's friendship with her ex-husband, saying Elvis Presley "bragged" how he intuitively could keep up with his energetic stage presence even when he tried to trick him."

She concluded her tribute by writing, "My heart goes out to you Donna for your loss. And to the TCB band members, James and Glenn."

The Elvis Presley Enterprises previously shared their sentiments for the late musician on Graceland, saying he was a "good friend," and a "legendary drummer."

"He was a good friend to many of us here at Graceland. We enjoyed each time he joined us here to celebrate Elvis Week, Elvis' Birthday and many other special occasions." they wrote.

They mentioned that Tutt was a fantastic ambassador to Elvis Presley's legacy.

Ronnie Tutt Dead At 83

According to Ronnie Tutt's wife Donna, who spoke to TMZ last week, the musician died of natural causes at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

His family surrounded Tutt at the time of his passing. His wife mentioned that the late drummer didn't want to spend his last days in the hospital as he knew doctors couldn't do anything for his "longtime heart condition."

Donna Tutt added that her husband's body had just had enough, and he couldn't "play another drum lick."

Ronnie Tutt's Music Career

Ronnie Tutt served as Elvis Presley's drummer from 1969 to 1977. He was a part of the TCB band, which James Burton put together.

He was a part of Presley's career, especially in his Las Vegas opening, until he died in 1977.

After playing for the late singer, he toured with Neil Diamond's band.

Tutt also collaborated with legendary musicians such as Roy Orbison, "The Carpenters," Billy Joel, Jerry Garcia, Stevie Nicks, Michael McDonald, Johnny Cash, and many more.

