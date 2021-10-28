Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating?

OK! magazine reported that a few of the former Disney Channel star's friends are worried that she'll break her heart with the Marvel actor.

The outlet claimed that the pair are reportedly getting close to each other.

Recently, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer revealed that the "Captain America" star is her celebrity crush, while he also immediately followed her on Instagram.

Since Gomez's confession and Evans' action, the two have reportedly never stopped talking.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "He didn't waste any time reaching out to her directly, and she's fallen totally under his spell. Chris is a great guy, but he's a total commitment-phobe and that's the last thing Selena needs right now."

Though Gomez's friends are reportedly don't have any issue with her crushing on the hunky star, they want the singer-actress to realize that Evans hadn't been in a serious relationship in the last few years.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is said to be just waiting for the right man to come way, especially since her high-profile split from Justin Bieber.

However, the insider added that hers and Evans' goals might not be aligned.

They explained that the "Come And Get It" singer worked hard on her mental health and changed her patterns, "so it's a little disappointing that she's even considering dating Chris."

"Hopefully, she's not going into it with blinders on so she'll see the red flags."

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans The Next Hollywood It Couple?

Dating rumors started when Chris Evans posted a video of him playing the piano on Instagram Stories, but eagle-eyed fans zoomed into the video and asked, "Is that Selena?"

Other fans pointed out that the brunette with long hair near Evans couldn't belong to the Rare Beauty founder because her hair is shorter.

Some viewers even pointed out other possibilities, that perhaps the person on the video with Evans was just one of his friends.

But are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating? Neither of the two have commented on the rumors, so one must take OK! magazine's report with a grain of salt.

Though it's true that Evans followed Gomez on Instagram, it doesn't mean that they are dating.

Fans will soon know if they are.

⭐ Chris Evans es tendencia: ¿Vuelve como #CaptainAmerica? ¿se confirmó su romance con Selena Gomez?

😉 Nos gustaría que ambas cosas sean ciertas pero la respuesta tampoco está mal: ¡mira qué talento para tocar el piano! pic.twitter.com/ozkrxKz1dz — QueVer (@quever_news) October 26, 2021

