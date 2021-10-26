Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde engaged?

The couple, who have been dating for almost a year now, is sparking rumors that they have already taken their relationship to the next level.

OK! magazine claimed that fans of the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker overheard him calling the "Booksmart" director his fiancée.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "Harry's totally devoted to Olivia, so it's no accident he let that slip."

"There's a part of him that really wants the world to know they're so serious."

Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Engagement Is A 'Secret'

OK! magazine claimed that there's a reason why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's engagement is not widely reported.

According to the source, the new A-list couple doesn't want the world to know their new status because of Wilde's ex, Jason Sudeikis.

She reportedly feels terrible for moving on from him too quickly.

Sudeikis and Wilde called off their engagement last November after almost ten years of being together. They even share kids.

Wilde had only been single for two months after hanging out with Styles, and they immediately started dating.

"She wants to protect Jason's feelings," the source said.

"Still, there's only so long Harry and Olivia are going to be able to keep an engagement under wraps."

Harry Styles Obsessed with Olivia Wilde?

In August, the same outlet reported that the "Adore You" singer was becoming so obsessed with his actress-turned-director girlfriend.

They claimed that Styles always wanted to be near her and reportedly wanted to follow her everywhere she went.

The outlet further said that things have become very uncomfortable for them since Styles was always the one calling the shots, and now it isn't.

The Truth About These Wilde Styles Rumors

It's best to take the outlet's reports with a grain of salt.

If Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were engaged, it would be all over the news.

There's also no truth to Styles being obsessed with his girlfriend; he intends to follow her everywhere.

The singer-songwriter has been busy on his "Love On Tour" concert these days, and the first leg is in the US.

Recently, the two were apart when Styles was on tour in Boston while Wilde was in Los Angeles.

"Love On Tour" will run until November 24.

