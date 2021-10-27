Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire have had a great relationship over the past couple of years, but it seems like it all changed when she filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Blackstock is McEntire's oldest step-son, whose 26-year marriage to Narvel Baclstock ended in 2015.

According to Life & Style, the "American Idol" alum is reportedly furious with her ex-mother-in-law because she reportedly no longer supports her as much as she used to when Clarkson divorced her son.

McEntire's loyalty reportedly changed significantly since she was also married to the "Breakaway" singer's former dad-in-law.

In an interview, McEntire revealed that she hopes that both Clarkson and Blackstock would resolve their divorce and issue, but the statement reportedly triggered the award-winning TV host.

This is because Clarkson reportedly thinks that McEntire would take her side.

A source revealed to the outlet, "Kelly's upset that Reba's isn't more supportive considering everything Brandon has put her through."

"She says Reba is being diplomatic when the bottom line is, Brandon is being a huge jerk. It's tough Reba's turned her back on Kelly."

The source added, "It really hurts."

Reba McEntire's Change of Tune

The source also said that Kelly Clarkson thought McEntire was on her side because she knew what Clarkson had been through during her marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

However, the fact that McEntire reportedly stayed in the middle was "concerning" for the "The Voice" coach.

It is also worth noting that Reba McEntire would support Brandon Blackstock because they are also family.

The source said, "He holds a special place in Reba's heart. For a while, she was trying to play peacekeeper."

"But as much as she loves Kelly and Brandon both, she decided it's best if she keeps out of it."

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson Butting Heads?

Meanwhile, another report by OK! magazine said that Clarkson and McEntire's once-solid relationship had taken a nosedive because she refused to side with Clarkson during her divorce.

Though McEntire could see that Clarkson really suffered, "It blows Kelly's mind that Reba's changed her tune" suddenly.

The Truth About These Rumors

One should take Life & Style and OK! magazine's reports with a grain of salt.

In 2019, Reba McEntire told Us Weekly that she still considered Clarkson "family" and had been good friends even before she married Blackstock.

"That goes a long way - when you can have a good friend as a part of your family."

There's also not enough proof that Clarkson and McEntire's relationship is shaky because of Blackstock.

