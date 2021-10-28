Hip Hop legend Kangol Kid is in dire condition as he's currently admitted to the hospital because of complications regarding his health.

According to iHeart, the rapper was first diagnosed with stage four colon cancer earlier this year.

More recently, Kangol Kid took to his Instagram account to share his current status saying, "things have become, and are becoming a little more difficult than imagined." (check out the full post below)

"Thank you to those who have been instrumental in my latest ordeal. Your actions have been well received and greatly appreciated. I am blessed to have you by my side through this. I love you all." he added.

Since he's currently suffering from a terminal condition, the outlet mentioned that he would undergo another surgery on Thursday at North Shore University Hospital.

The Brooklyn-born rapper first got his surgery in March, where doctors removed over 10 centimeters of his colon.

After his organs were removed, he mentioned that he felt better. He also decided to get a colonoscopy.

Speaking to PIX 11, he previously revealed that there was discomfort in his belly area. He detailed his condition saying, "One of the signs you would see immediately is bleeding, and you'll notice this as you wipe or you'll see it in your stool, so I was definitely experiencing that."

Kangol Kid's Family Asking For Funds

Kangol Kid's family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical bills.

Michael Dante organizes the fundraising on behalf of Shaun Fequiere. The description says the rapper was fortunate enough as his colon cancer was detected in its early stages.

"We have set up this go-fund-me in an effort to raise the money necessary to help offset the costs for our brother Kangol, and let him focus on healing, until such time as he is back on his feet and able to once again provide for himself." they added.

At the time of this writing, the page had already raised $5,000 out of their $10,000 goal.

Who Is Kangol Kid?

Kangol Kid, whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere, is a Hip Hop pioneer who's been active in the industry since 1983.

He's popularly known as a member of the classic hip-hop group "UTFO."

