Are wedding bells in for Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson?

According to OK! magazine, after four years of keeping their relationship to themselves and as private as possible, the Hollywood A-listers are reportedly "finally getting married."

The 44-year-old has reportedly proposed to the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star, who allegedly "said 'yes' right away."

The insider told the outlet that a wedding ceremony is due to take place in early 2022.

The insider went on to say that the "Viva la Vida" hitmaker has reportedly asked for a marriage blessing from Johnson's dad, Don, a few weeks ago, and he happily gave it to him.

The couple threw an engagement party at their home in California.

"The news wasn't a shock to their nearest and dearest, but there were a lot of happy tears."

The insider added, "Everyone is thrilled for them."

Weren't Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Engaged Before?

The "How to Be Single" actress fueled engagement rumors in Dec. 2020 when she was seen sporting a giant ring on her ring finger which is described to be a massive emerald-cut ring.

However, it was purely rumored because there were no reports or confirmation from the celebrities that they were already engaged.

Furthermore, it is still also best to take OK! magazine's report with a grain of salt.

Johnson and Martin would announce their engagement if they are, or perhaps they won't, given their history of keeping things private.

Fans will have to wait and see.

chris martin dedicating ‘my universe’ to his girlfriend dakota johnson 🥺 pic.twitter.com/j1nlWdbxC0 — lianne || MOTS 🪐 (@melindasjack) October 27, 2021

READ ALSO: Selena Gomez and Pals Worried Rumored BF Chris Evans Will 'Break' Her Heart Like Justin Bieber?

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Relationship

Martin and Johnson have started dating in 2017 and seemed very serious with their relationship from the get-go.

But while they were always spotted out and about attending parties together and even getting matching tattoos, the pair stayed quiet about their level of relationship.

Melanie Griffith, Johnson's mom, previously revealed, "Dakota is very private about her life and I respect that."

This year, however, the "Yellow" hitmaker and the Hollywood actress have proved their long-term commitment to each other by purchasing a Malibu home together.

In fact, in the past couple of weeks, the Coldplay member also seemed unabashed about showing his feelings about his girlfriend.

In an Oct. 12 concert in London, Chris Martin called Dakota Johnson "my universe."

Martin even joined Johnson for the premiere of her new movie, "The Last Daughter," the next day.

READ MORE: Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals Dad's Music Video That Traumatized Him

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.