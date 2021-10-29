Madonna reflected on her career as she continues to perform at the age of 63.

For decades, Madonna has been referred to as the Queen of Pop due to her achievements and contributions in the music industry. As she gets older, the singer reserved a time to share what she thinks about herself while performing in the past years.

Madonna recently sat down for an interview with Jeremy O. Harris for the new issue of V Magazine. She initially discussed her new documentary before telling everyone she does not have plans to retire yet.

The 32-year-old interviewers asked whether it does not scare her to perform the say way she did during her debut days.

"I don't even think about my age, to tell you the truth. I just keep going. Even when I performed almost my entire tour in agony, I had no cartilage left in my right hip, and everyone kept saying, 'You gotta stop, you gotta stop.' I said, 'I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off,'" Madonna said.

Although she extremely wanted to continuously perform, the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly became the culprit why they were shut down in Paris when she still had 10 days to perform in her shows.

Madonna's Secret To Her Career Revealed

While a singer should consider her age during their performances, things are different for Madonna.

Per the singer, she always wanted to do what she loves the most. Regardless of how old she gets, she reportedly would not give herself a limitation in her career.

"I only think about it when extremely ignorant people say to me, 'Don't you think you've earned the right to just sit back and enjoy all of your success and all things that you've achieved and retire?'" she went on.

Even the word "retire" is forbidden as she would reportedly not stop doing what she does - and that is singing and performing in front of the crowd. Per Madonna, stopping only occurs when people no longer have any ideas or if they do not feel inspired anymore. For her part, the singer said she never thought about stopping.

Madonna is currently busy promoting her upcoming biopic following the success of her concert documentary. She remains the Queen of Pop as her previous hits - including "Dress You Up," "La Isla Bonita," and "Material Girl" - still capture people's ears nowadays.

