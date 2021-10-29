Choi Sung Bong admitted that he faked his cancer diagnosis and offered a public apology following the issue.

After months of insisting that he was suffering from different types of cancer, former "Korea's Got Talent" contestant Choi Sung Bong confessed that he faked his illness.

In the apology statement Xportsnews released, Choi Sung Bong sent his sincerest apology for causing issues and disappointments on his cancer diagnosis.

"I am not currently suffering from cancer and I admit that I am not suffering from colon, prostate, thyroid, lungs, brain, and heart cancer other than the recurrent depressive disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder," he said.

He also said he's sorry to his fans who have been supporting him since "Korea's Got Talent" in 2011. The singer then apologized to all the families whose loved ones have been suffering from the dreaded disease.

Choi Sung Bong, however, noted that he has been taking pills and medications to cure his depression due to his desire to sing. After the incident, he thanked those people who still chose to comfort him.



As of the writing, the singer reportedly started working at a small restaurant in the countryside to repay the sponsorship money he got when he announced the fake cancer update. For what it's worth, he started fundraising to raise money to release his last album and continue his singing career.

Reporter-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, the same reporter who outed the truth about Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend, posted saying that Choi Sung Bong's cancer was faked.

Choi Sung Bong Became Problematic?

His confession came after he made everyone worry by holding a live broadcast on his YouTube channel while he was seemingly parked in front of a bridge.

In the video, he addressed the rumors that he only bought his hospital gown and usually smokes and drinks despite his reported illness. He said that he only turns to vices to control his depression and panic disorder.

READ ALSO: ABBA Shock: Pop Icon Group Officially Announces Heartbreaking Retirement After 'VOYAGE' Era

At one point, he hinted at a potential suicide as he captioned the post with "I felt for years that I've put in the unseen efforts and constant devotion struggling to live like an ordinary person."

His broadcast was immediately cut off when a responder appeared on his live broadcast, causing the internet to assume he was indeed on a bridge during the recording.

READ MORE: Paul McCartney Retiring? Singer No Longer Wants To Pose For Pictures, Sign Autographs Because of THIS

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.