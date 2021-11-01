Dead and Company's drummer Bill Kreutzmann shocked fans when he exited the stage in the middle of the band's performance at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend.

According to Variety, The band took the stage for a three-night show at the said venue.

On Sunday, the musician took to his Twitter account to greet his fans a Happy Halloween, as well as to give an explanation why he left the show without further notice.

It’s Halloween, did I spook you? I’m okay & was sad to miss the end last night. Wasn't feeling well & the show must go on. I returned to the road a little too soon & I need more rest, so I’ll be back full steam ahead to jam with you in Mexico. I can’t wait.



Love is real,

"I'm okay & was sad to miss the end last night. Wasn't feeling well & the show must go on." he wrote.

He then revealed the reason why he would be taking a break from performing.

He mentioned that he returned to the band "a little too soon," and needed more rest. He assured fans that he would be back for their show in Mexico.

Despite him leaving the band in the middle of their performance, the rest of the members: Mickey Hart, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, continued the show.

Per the outlet mentioned above, the band was lucky despite Kreutzmann's absence as they have three drummers on tour.

Bill Kreutzmann Previously Took a Break

This is not the first time Kreutzmann took a break from performing, as he was absent for four shows during a set at Red Rocks in Colorado. And Lane temporarily replaced him.

The drummer didn't perform on the shows to deal with an undisclosed illness. The outlet clarified that it was not COVID-19.

After his return last week, he took to his social media account to share the good news, This was the first time in my entire career that I ever had to call in sick, but sometimes you just have to give yourself a time out." he wrote.

He added that he's pleased to share that his doctors have cleared him to return and perform again.

Last weekend's show was their last tour date for this year. They will return to the stage next year in Mexico.

The 75-year-old musician previously played with the band "Grateful Dead" throughout his career. The band split, leading him to join "Dead and Company" in 2015.

