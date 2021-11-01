Fans are sad that Selena Gomez will not be releasing a new album this autumn, but she has collaborated with Chris Martin and Coldplay on "Let Somebody Go," a raw, heartbreaking ballad.

"Music of the Spheres," the band's new album, includes the tune.

Martin told Apple Music about the song's theme, stating it's about losing a lover and the agony that it brings.

The band felt the song required a female vocal when recording it, so they approached Gomez.

Martin revealed, "We were very grateful that when we asked Selena to sing on it, she loved the song and was happy to do so."

Chris Martin Praises Selena Gomez

"First and foremost, Selena's personality inside, she's simply an angel," the Coldplay front man said of Selena Gomez's singing, telling Ryan Seacrest.

"I've got so much love and respect for her."

"She's such a good, kind person and then her voice is like, what I would call, "the Rihanna bag," which are voices that are gifts to humanity."

Chris Martin's Girlfriend Sees Green

Chris Martin's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, is said to be jealous of Selena Gomez.

The actress from "Fifty Shades of Grey" hopes her boyfriend doesn't adore her "like a love song."

"Dakota realizes that this is part of Chris' job," a source told In Touch Weekly, "but she's still jealous."

Johnson is "very insecure," according to the source, and she is still angry that the 44-year-old ditched her on her birthday in early October.

According to the source, Gomez is "Chris' type" because she is "beautiful, talented, and lovely."

Martin couldn't stop gushing about his little colleague, adding that he had so much "love and respect" for her, which isn't helping to calm Gomez's anxieties, according to reports.

Dakota Johnson's Jealousy: The Real Story

Take the story from In Touch Weekly with a grain of salt.

Though Chris Martin couldn't stop raving about Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson has no reason to be concerned about a love relationship.

Because Johnson and Martin are a very secret couple, few people are aware of their connection, but when they do, it sends fans into a frenzy.

Martin recently dedicated "My Universe" at a live event in London.

Martin and Johnson have even acquired a home together, indicating that their bond is growing deeper.

