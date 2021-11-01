Adele's fans can't wait to release her upcoming album titled "30," as it's her first record after a six-year hiatus. Recently, the singer surprised her supporters by giving a glimpse of her new music by posting the tracklist of her album ahead of its release.

Among the 12-track record, one song stood out titled "I Drink Wine," and she seemingly talked about it in an interview with British Vogue before the title of her songs was revealed.

She said, "it's me going out and getting drunk at a bar. Drinking liquor. I star arguments if I drink liquor."

"I can handle my wine, I could drink five bottles of wine and have a normal conversation." she added.

Adele Shares How a Friend Helped Her Throughout Her Songwriting Journey

In a post shared on her website, as reported by Variety, Adele mentioned that there was a friend of hers who came over with a bottle of wine and takeout food to make her feel better.

Her friend always gives her the best advice. The singer's friend told her, "It's your Saturn return babes, f*** it, you only live once."

The phrase "Saturn returns" is derived from an astrological event every 27 to 29.5 years. When the planet completes its orbit around the sun. It means a person is moving forward to their 30s.

Adele said her friend would stay up with her all night while holding her hand as she "sob relentlessly not knowing why."

Despite the singer not talking to her friends as she's "so consumed" with her own grief, she mentioned that particular friend never failed to check on her.

"I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it." she wrote.

'I Drink Wine' Trends on Twitter

Shortly after Adele unveiled her tracklist, the song went viral on Twitter as many fans shared memes despite the song not being released yet. (check out the memes below)

me listening to I drink wine by #adele pic.twitter.com/9nQxFZYxpw — natalia (@clownforadelex) November 1, 2021

me four glasses deep trying to sing adele's "i drink wine" pic.twitter.com/vN3iyJsudN — goob (@gabebergado) November 1, 2021

Adele's "30" will be released on November 19, 2021.

