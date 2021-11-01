Ed Sheeran is currently promoting his latest album "Equals (=)," and in a recent interview, he revealed one particular project that took a toll on his career.

Speaking to the "Armchair Expert" podcast with Dax Shepard, the British singer said his 2019 cameo on "Game Of Thrones" negatively impacted his career.

The singer said he didn't expect his appearance to receive such backlash.

Although he enjoyed his day on the set while filming the series, people's reaction to it "sort of muddied" his joy.

He revealed that his cameo was intended to surprise Maisie Williams as the producers of the show planned to kill off her character on season seven.

"I don't think they had written the ending yet. It was meant to be her last season, but it wasn't, and as a surprise for her, [they got] me on. So, she was meant to turn up on set." he said. (via The Huffpost)

Sheeran told Shepard that his appearance "pissed off a lot of people" simply by just being there; he also revealed that he would never do that again.

I didn't expect there to be that much backlash, but I am definitely more careful when I am offered cameos now.

THIS 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Didn't Like Ed Sheeran's Cameo

In a previous interview, actor Kristian Narin, who played Hodor, aired his real feelings about Sheeran making a cameo on the show.

The actor said he thinks "it's stupid."

He added, "I was like, 'Why is Ed Sheeran here?' I mean, Ed Sheeran's great. He's a great guy, great musician, but why is he in 'Game of Thrones'?"

Ed Sheeran Tested Positive For COVID-19, What Will Happen To His Shows?

Ed Sheeran tested positive for COVID-19 in the midst of his album release last week and is currently isolating.

He broke the news on social media, saying he's following government guidelines. Sheeran said he could not continue his commitments, most especially his performance.

Now that he's still in quarantine, he mentioned that he'd be doing "as many of my planned interviews/performances" he can from his house.

He was supposed to be a musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

