"Little Mix" has been quiet over the past few weeks since Jesy Nelson's blackfishing issue broke out. Recently, they're ready to speak their thoughts out as they touch the topic for the first time.

According to Billboard, the remaining members of the group: Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, spoke about and weighed in about the controversy.

Speaking to The Telegraph UK, Thirlwall said that capitalizing on "aspects of blackness" without experiencing discrimination and "daily realities" of Black experience is problematic and harmful, especially for people of color.

She added that it's not okay to use harmful stereotypes.

"We think it's absolutely not okay to use harmful stereotypes. There's so much to say on that subject that it's hard to sum up in a sound bite." she went on.

At the time of this writing, Nelson has not publicly responded to the recent comments.

Jesy Nelson Never Experienced Blackfishing Accusations When She Was With 'Little Mix'?

Nelson spoke to Vulture in an earlier interview, saying she never experienced blackfishing accusations when she was still a part of "Little Mix."

After leaving the group, the solo singer said all of the accusations started, and she never dealt with it as she wasn't on social media at the time.

Nelson clarified she loves Black culture and music as those are the things she grew upon.

Jesy Nelson Overwhelmed With 'Little Mix' Drama

In early reports, an insider said the "Boyz" songstress is overwhelmed with the drama between her and her former bandmates.

The source said she never wanted to have an issue after leaving the girl group last year.

"The Girls have been through a lot together and she truly believes everyone can co-exist in the industry without the war of words. The fans deserve better. It's all getting a bit much." (via Daily Mail UK)

Jesy Nelson has been a part of "Little Mix" since 2011. The group was formed during the eighth season of "The X Factor UK."

Almost ten years into their career as a girl group, Nelson decided to leave late last year.

She mentioned that her decision behind leaving the band is because she doesn't feel happy anymore. She admitted that she felt freer and happier ever since.

"I didn't know that I could be this happy," she said.

Nelson also wanted to focus on her mental health after years of "constant pressure of being in a girl group."

