DaBaby's career is slowly flourishing again after his homophobic tirade during this year's Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida. Did he change for good?

According to a representative of the music festival who spoke to TMZ, they support the rapper going on tour again after his scandal.

They mentioned that they believe in second chances and that DaBaby has "grown and learned" from his experience.

The rapper kicked off his Rolling Loud comeback in the New York City show as 50 cent's surprise guest. He performed his hits like "Rockstar," "Masterpiece," and "Suge."

More recently, DaBaby took to his social media accounts to announce a new tour in collaboration with the festival called "Live Show Killa Tour."

The rapper seemingly referenced the time when he was canceled by the public as he wrote in the caption, "THE SHOW YOU THOUGHT YOU'D NEVER SEE AGAIN."

Pre-sale for tickets will start on Thursday, November 4, at 10 a.m.

LGBTQIA+ Organization Supports DaBaby's Return

In early reports, Relationship Unleashed's CEO Gwendolyn D. Clemons spoke to the outlet saying she and other members of the non-profit organizations approved of DaBaby's performance in New York City last week.

They also support his future tours and shows because they feel he learned a lot of lessons over the past few months.

She mentioned that the rapper was able to meet them and 100+ other organizations that advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.

They explained to him why his rant about AIDS was offensive for many. They also educated him on how the disease affects other people, and Clemons thinks it was an eye-opener for the rapper.

Clemons clarified that DaBaby's homophobic tirade was coming from a place of ignorance, but he's now educated.

DaBaby's Controversial Remarks During Rolling Loud Festival In Miami

DaBaby caused controversy over the past few months after his homophobic remarks during a set in the abovementioned festival.

The rapper said, "If you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that'll make you die in 2-3 weeks, put your cellphone light 'em up." (watch the video above)

The incident caused many A-list singers like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Madonna, and more to issue a statement condemning his actions.

