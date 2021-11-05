A widely known entertainment company that operates numerous record labels of BTS and Ariana Grande, HYBE, shared their new company plans for the next months and 2022. However, it seems like the fans are not liking any of it.

The official Twitter account of HYBE posted an announcement saying that they will be holding a "Briefing with the Community" for the fans to watch out, which premiered on YouTube on November 4 Thursday.

The whole video introduced an entire lineup of notable people, including the company chairman Bang Shihyuk, HYBE America CEO and Ithaca Holdings Chairman Scooter Braun, General Managers Shawn Hwangbo, and Wooyoung Chung, and more.

From new series, NFTs, new groups to debut to video games, all of these were the topics tackled in the said video.

On The Digital Path

HYBE, which held the groups BTS, Tomorrow X Together, and Enhypen, announced that these three boy groups would be releasing their own in-depth original stories through Webtoon and Wattpad. These were namely "7Fates: Chakho," "The Star Seekers," and "Dark Moon," respectively. Another one is named "Crimson Heart," which was assumed to be for the company's new girl group in collaboration with Universal Music Group.

Other than that, chairman Bang also introduced a new way of collecting photocards as they opened their windows to NFTs. "I've brought something that has a special meaning to our fans: the photo cards that fans collect. In addition to their appearances on stage and in music videos, these photo cards are a kind of behind-the-scenes images that capture various charms and moments of the artists."



"We are working with Dunamu to create a way to expand the fan experience more diversely and securely, such as digitally authenticating the uniqueness of these photo cards and making them permanent," they stated. "But also allowing them to be collected, exchanged, and displayed in a global fan community."

"Instead of a single frame photo, it can be turned into a digital photo card with moving images and sound."

NFT Photocards?

Many have expressed their concerns, especially that the fan community of the earlier said groups come together on these plans. And as some are unaware of the terms like NFTs and Blockchains, fans explained how these projects could be harmful.

A Twitter user even compared the said to be "digital photo cards" to buying physical albums of the groups like usual, showing which is better. Another also brought up the idea of BTS speaking in front of millions of people regarding "climate change" and how their company is trying to take a step on the fastest growing digital token-like cryptocurrency.

hybe gon need to realize this whole nft thing ain’t cute especially when bts just spoke abt climate change in nyc literally a month and a half ago… are they dumb…. pic.twitter.com/amJNdV2kRl — Jordan⁷ shota protector (@namjoonsbest1e) November 4, 2021



Fans from different fandoms also expressed their disappointment, knowing that HYBE is one of the most influential companies of 2021, per TIME.

