Terrence "Astro" Wilson, popularly known as a former member of the British reggae-pop band "UB40," has passed away at the age of 64.

According to Ali Campbell and Astro's official Twitter account, the British vocalist died of a "very short illness," but they didn't reveal his specific medical condition.

"The world will never be the same without him. We ask you to please respect his family's privacy at this incredibly difficult time," the statement reads. (read the full tweet below)

We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him.



We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GRDjtApyzy — ALI CAMPBELL & ASTRO (@UB40) November 6, 2021

Per Billboard, Astro was a part of "UB40" for more than three decades; he left the group in 2013 to join Ali Campbell and Mickey Virtue to form a musical act of the same name.

The Birmingham, England-founded British reggae group was formed in 1978 by founding members Robin Campbell, Ali Campbell, Brian Travers, Norman Hassan, Earle Falconer, and James Brown.

Virtue and Astro joined the following year. The band remained intact until 2008 following Ali's departure. His younger brother, Duncan Campbell, replaced him.

"UB40" also paid tribute on Twitter by writing, "We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away... Our sincere condolences to his family."

The band is known for their hit tracks which dominated the Billboard charts like "Red Red Wine," "Can't Help Falling in Love," "I Got You Babe," "The Way You Do the Things You Do," and more.

The outlet noted that all songs mentioned above were cover versions. They were originally sung by notable music legends like Neil Diamond, Sonny & Cher, Elvis Presley, "The Temptations," and Al Green.

Fans Pay Tribute

After the news of Astro's passing circulated online, many fans paid tribute and expressed their sadness on Twitter.

"I used to listen to Peter Powell after school whilst not doing my homework. He, UB40, Dexys & Duran Duran made me especially proud to come from Brum. Astro will always be a local hero," one fan wrote.

"I'm gutted, grew up to your music, still got my signed best of UB40 vinyl album... Terence we were friends on Facebook, you laughed at my posts, nice one RIP and God Bless you and your family," another fan wrote.

"Devastated, just listening to some old tunes, 2 of the gang gone, please let the other 6 originals reconcile now, life is too short boys rip astro," one tweeted.

Terrence Wilson Not The First 'UB40' Member To Die This Year

Earlier this year, "UB40's" saxophonist and songwriter Brian Traves passed away at the age of 62 after a long battle with cancer.

Per BBC, the musician reportedly underwent surgeries in 2019 to remove two brain tumors. He also had another surgery this year.

