Travis Scott's daughter, who she shares with Kylie Jenner, is making headlines on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Stormi Webster, who is three years old, was also present at the Astroworld Festival catastrophe, which claimed the lives of eight people and injured hundreds more.

However, the toddler was shamed on social media, with some wishing her death.

The Astroworld Festival: What Happened?

Travis Scott is facing backlash for ignoring concertgoers' calls to end his performance after eight people were killed and over 300 others were injured in a shooting at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on Friday.

According to multiple sources, the festival's victims varied in age from 14 to 27 years old.

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner Facing Backlash

Kylie Jenner has previously been chastised for uploading clips on her Instagram Stories, despite what happened at the festival.

Ambulances were also seen arriving to assist injured persons in her posts. After getting backlash from the internet, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul later erased all of the posts.

People even went so far as to wish Stormi's death a few hours later.

The famous daughter got a superstar treatment at the festival.

One Twitter user sarcastically wrote, "There was probably more security taking care of Kylie & Stormi than there was at the entire Astroworld festival."

Another person mocked, "Pretty sure Stormi started all the debuacury last night at Astroworld. She definitely did the first push-can't trust her."

Another person wrote, "RIP to those who lost their lives in Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert. Stormi, your daddy is a devil."

However, fans of Travis Scott immediately slammed the sick trolls.

One person wrote, "Oh people bringing Stormi into this Astroworld mess are disturbing."

Another person said, "People are taking this astrological blame stuff too far by saying, "f--- Stormi". What is a kid supposed to do?! Y'all are sick AF."

Travis Scott, Drake Sued

Following the deadly catastrophe last Friday, Travis Scott, his musical guest Drake, and the festival organizers of Astroworld, Live Nation, have reportedly been sued for damages.

The event drew 50,000 people, but many stampeded forward, according to the lawsuit, and it was "poorly managed" and "disorganized."

Ben Crump represents the victims of the incident, according to a court document acquired by TMZ.

"We will seek justice for all of our clients who have been damaged as a result of this unfortunate and avoidable tragedy."

