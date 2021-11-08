Kanye West's rumored girlfriend, Vinetria, is not a big fan of Travis Scott, even though the two rappers have collaborated in the past and are considered good pals.

According to the 22-year-old model's Instagram story in 2020, obtained by Page Six, Vinetria didn't hold back in sharing her comments about Kylie Jenner's baby daddy.

A fan asked the model who were the worst artists at the time, to which she responded with, "Um idk. Travis Scott is annoying."

Vinetria did not give more explanation on why she thinks Scott is annoying.

Kanye West, Travis Scott's Friendship

Per Refinery 29, the two musicians' friendship began as early as 2012 when Scott signed with West's label, "GOOD Music."

In 2015, Scott publicly said that West is one of his "closest dudes," and they talk almost all the time. Opening up about his career, the rapper also shared that West played a significant role in his life by saying he was "part of his story."

READ ALSO: Nicki Minaj Part of Big New York Gang Involved in Guns, Drugs and Rap, Victim Claims in $20 Million Lawsuit

Scott and West previously collaborated on several tracks together, including "Praise God," from the rapper's critically acclaimed 2021 record titled "Donda."

Both hitmakers are linked to two of the most popular Kardashian-Jenner family members, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The outlet suggests that Scott knew the Kardashians way before he started dating the "Kylie Cosmetics" CEO because of his friendship with West.

The "SKKN Beauty" founder and West tied the knot in 2014, but the latter filed for divorce earlier this year.

On the other hand, Scott and Jenner have been romantically linked since 2017. The two share one daughter and the beauty mogul is currently pregnant with their second child.

Kanye West Makes Big Move For Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Controversy

Travis Scott is currently facing numerous lawsuits after eight people died and hundreds were injured at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

West made a big move for Scott as he dedicated his famed Sunday Service for the people who lost their lives in the renowned music event.

"Let's get back to a peaceful state of mind with this service dedicated to the lost lives at Travis Scott's Astroworld." He said (via Radar Online)

Scott now pledges to the surviving families of the victims, saying he would pay for their funerals.

READ MORE: Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Trends on Social Media Following Astroworld Festival Tragedy -- Here's Why

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.