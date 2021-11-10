The official Twitter account of RBW's MAMAMOO unveiled a short trailer of Hwasa's comeback.

An intriguing trailer was released at midnight on November 10, hinting that she will return with new music for her long-awaited solo comeback in the same month as well.

Hwasa last made a solo comeback almost a year and a half ago, when she released her first mini-album "María" in June 2020.

She also posted on Instagram regarding her comeback, with a caption saying, "At last.. The Beginning."

'HWASA COMEBACK TRAILER'

Their fans have expected this said comeback after the girl group launched their social media accounts, promoting their solo projects.

Alongside the YouTube video titled "Hwasa Comeback Trailer," MAMAMOO's official Twitter account also came with a date, "2021.11 COMING SOON." According to Hypebae, this will become Hwasa's first solo project after a year since she dropped her mini-album, "Maria," in June 2020. Before that, the 25-year-old vocalist made her solo debut in 2019 with "TWIT."

The rumors regarding his solo comeback began circulating in September. A source from her agency, RBW Entertainment, announced that she is "steadily working on her solo album" without the exact date as it was still undecided.

MOOMOOs Big Moment

It was another day for MOOMOOs, the official Fanclub of MAMAMOO, to celebrate as one of the group's members came back with new music. One fan stated, "SHE'S COMING HWASA IS COMING," attaching a couple of photos from the trailer.

On the other hand, another fan took photos compared to a show, revealing that Hwasa may be cutting her hair short for the comeback. They questioned, "IS SHE GONNA CUT HER HAIR SHORT IN THE MV."

Theories also rose from the revealed trailer, seemingly showing that the comeback is already prepared since "Maria," showing concept photos from a year ago.

Some were also impressed with the video saying, "i cannot believe hwasa is giving us maria cinematic universe WHOS DOING IT LIKE HER."

Another fan said, "Just like Maria, this album is also gonna make us go through a rollercoaster of emotions."

See her newly anticipated video here:



