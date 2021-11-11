Following the tragedy at his Astroworld Music Festival, more businesses are boycotting Travis Scott.

The "SICKO MODE" rapper and McDonald's, which introduced a limited-time-only "Travis Scott Meal,"have dissolved their commercial agreement, according to Radar Online.

Travis is "not currently working," according to a source close to the situation. However, according to another source, their partnership stopped last October.

The newest development is another blow for the 31-year-old rapper, who has already been faced with many lawsuits in the aftermath of the November 5 concert-ground catastrophe in Houston, Texas.

When Travis Scott's meal was first released in 2020, Radar said that the singer had a massive promotional event in California that gathered over 500 fans.

It earned the Grammy-winning singer an estimated $20 million, with $15 million coming from his Cactus Jack brand's McDonald's-themed merchandise. Only $5 million was raised as a result of the sponsorship.

Travis's go-to McDonald's order - a quarter-pounder with cheese, bacon, lettuce, medium fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite - was replicated in this meal.

Downey, California punished both the "goosebumps" rapper and the fast food establishment when commotion ensued at the time.

"Today's Travis Scott visit at McDonald's was neither sanctioned nor permitted by the City of Downey," the Downey Police Department tweeted at the time.

"DPD units were called in response to a large crowd formed and concentrated on traffic and pedestrian safety concerns until the mob dispersed, with no injuries recorded," the statement said.

Other Brands That Dropped Travis Scott

The Travis Scott emote, a personalized dance motion, has been deleted from Epic Games' Fortnite platform.

Mega64, a production firm for short films and video, has also parted ways with the rapper.

Nike footwear, BAPE, Hot Wheels, Reese's Puffs, Dior, and a slew of other brands have yet to say if they will be dumping the "Antidote" rapper.

Travis Scott's Lawsuits

At least 58 lawsuits and piling have already been filed against Travis Scott, the production firm Live Nation, the performance grounds at NRG Stadium, Scorecom, and musician Drake.

The story appears to be far from done, despite Travis' public response on social media and his agreement to pay for the victims' burial fees.

Many victims and their attorneys aim for a jury trial in their cases and anticipate a court date within a year.

