Taylor Swift's smash song "All Too Well" has been extended to ten minutes.

Fans now have a clearer idea of what led to her and Jake Gyllenhaal's separation.

The fan-favorite song from her album "Red" is about their split, but the original, full version is available for the first time on the "Red Taylor's Version" album.

This is also the first time fans will be able to learn more about the facts of their relationship and why they finally broke up.

In 2010, Taylor and Jake dated for a few months.

Lyrics for 'All Too Well,' 10-Minute Version

The large age disparity between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal appeared to be the cause for their massive age gap in the new and extended version of "All Too Well."

The lyrics said, "You said if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die."

The "Lover" hitmaker also threw some shade at her ex for dating younger women even after they broke up.

As Taylor sang, "I'll get older, but your lovers stay my age."

The pair's age gap is ten years apart.

But their breakup didn't just happen once.

Taylor said in her song that she and Jake discreetly restarted their romance shortly after their breakup, but that it just served as a wake-up call for them to realize their love wasn't meant to be.

The lyrics read, "And there we are again, when nobody had to know. You kept me like a secret, but I kept you like an oath."

"Sacred prayer, and we'd swear to remember it all too well."



Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift's Romance

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal hooked up in October 2010 and dated for three months before calling it quits.

"Jake basically informed her it wasn't working out," a source told US Weekly on Jan. 2011, after they split up. Taylor is unhappy and hurt. He has left her with a bad taste in her mouth. "

Then, in 2012, the original version of her album "Red" was released, and fans were sure that "All Too Well" was about the "guilty" celebrity after hearing it.

Other songs, on the other hand, alluded to her connection with Jake.

"The Moment I Knew," also a new song on "Red Taylor's Version" album, is about being unhappy after Jake missing her 21st birthday celebration.

