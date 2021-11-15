CBS recently aired Adele's special concert titled "Adele: One Night Only," in which she performed her classics and some of her new tracks from her upcoming album "30." Among the crowd were Oprah, who interviewed the singer as part of the TV special, and Lizzo.

The "Oprah Winfrey Show" recently took to her social media platforms to share a video of her and the singer belting out Adele's "Hello."

"@adele had us at hello! @lizzo what concert are we going to next?! #AdeleOneNightOnly," the host wrote, along with laughing emojis. (watch the video below)

In the clip, Oprah dons an all-black blazer and pants combo detailed with ostrich feather. On the other hand, Lizzo was wearing an Avante-Garde gray dress embellished with flowers.

After the video made rounds on the internet, many fans were happy to see the two celebrities standing next to each other while enjoying a fantastic performance by the music legend.

However, some of the supporters are jealous of their friendship.

"I'm helluh jealous of anyone that hangs out with Oprah wtf," one fan wrote.

"The duo I didn't know I needed. Oprah and Lizzo moment," one commented.

"Ummmm @oprah and @lizzobeeating can I come? just be sure to share so we can feel like we are there," another one wrote.

Oprah Didn't Know The Lyrics?

Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out that while belting Adele's smash 2015 hit "Hello," Oprah didn't know all the lyrics to the song, and it had fans laughing online.

"One thing about Mama O, she will f*** up the lyrics," one wrote.

'Adele: One Night Only'

Adele's special concert, aired by CBS, was a massive success as Deadline reported that the show amassed over 9 million viewers.

The show was taped at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California. The singer performed some of her classic hits such as "Love In The Dark," "Rolling In The Deep," and more.

Aside from Oprah and Lizzo, fans were able to see some A-list celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Drake, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Ellen DeGeneres, and more.

The special also had an interview with Oprah where Adele discussed her weight loss, co-parenting her child, and divorce with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

