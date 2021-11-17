Several hours from now, Adele will release her highly-anticipated fourth album titled "30," which includes her hit single "Easy On Me." More recently, Adele sat down in an interview and revealed why she doesn't want to make music for TikTok, especially for children ages 13 to 14; but why?

Ahead of the release of her record, the singer sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music to discuss mainly her life, inspirations for the album, and more.

In one moment, Adele revealed that she's not interested in making music for TikTok. (watch the clip below)

Adele speaks about not making music for TikTok in interview with Apple Music:



“If everyone is making music for the TikTok, who is making the music for my generation? Who is making the music for my peers? I will do that job gladly.”



While wrapping up the album for its mixing part, Adele said the topic of "TikTok" was brought to the table.

"The conversation TikTok came along, so I'm like 'TikTok who?' but they're like 'we've got to make sure these 14 year olds know who you are.'"

She said those teenagers already have their mothers who are familiar with her song, and kids "definitely been growing up" listening to her tracks.

"If everyone's making music for the TikTok, who's making the music for my generation?" Adele said.

The singer added that she would gladly take the job of creating music for her peers. She said she'd rather cater to people on the same level as hers, like going through pain and such.

"I don't want 12-year-olds listening to this record, it's a bit too deep, but the 30 and 40-year-olds are all committing to themselves and doing therapy, that's my vibe," she went on.

Adele Almost Didn't Release '30'?

In the same interview, as reported by Just Jared, the "Love in the Dark" songstress revealed that her highly-anticipated album was almost not going to happen.

She said she wanted the record to come out in 2020; she was drunk at her best friend's wedding and announced to a room of strangers that her album was coming out in September last year.

Furthermore, Adele discussed her doubts while writing and mixing songs for the record. She said there were times where she asked herself, "maybe I don't need to put this album out," or "maybe I should write another."

The singer said making music is her therapy, but she doesn't need to go to the studio to make "another hit" because it's not like that for her.

