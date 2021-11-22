BTS, the South Korean boy band, won artist of the year at the American Music Prizes on Sunday, beating out Taylor Swift, Drake, and The Weeknd for a total of three awards. They collaborated with Coldplay for "My Universe" and concluded the program with "Butter."

Moreove, there is a new number one this week on the World Digital Song Sales list, and it's Jin's "Yours." This is Jin's first appearance at the top of this particular Billboard chart, and he's also the latest member of the band that made him a global phenomenon to make it to the top of this particular Billboard ranking. Counting himself as a solo artist, Jin is now BTS's fourth number-one selling artist worldwide.

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, not only won three of the show's most coveted awards, but also took the stage twice to offer high-energy performances. BTS, dominated the pop categories, bagging the artist of the year, favorite pop duo or group. In addition, the band was chosen favorite pop duo or group, and their song "Butter" was named favorite pop song.

BTS and Coldplay collaborated for the second performance singing "My Universe ". This is the first time BTS and partner Coldplay had performed the song live and in person. Singer, song writer and rapper Cardi B couldn't hold back her excitement as she introduced the two performers, bouncing up and down and squealing as she referred to them as "the world's biggest bands." The audience ecstatic cries nearly drowned out the Microsoft Theater's sound system.

BTS couldn't contain their enthusiasm at being able to perform in front of an audience again, dressed in matching attire and jumping around the stage with Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin.

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion were supposed to perform "Butter" earlier this week, but the rapper had to cancel due to personal reasons. She ended up being a big winner. Her album "Good News" was chosen favorite hip-hop album, while her song "Body" was named favorite trending song, a new category this year. Stallion was also named favorite female hiphop artist of the year.

Group leader RM, claims they'll "come full circle" tonight after two years of being physically unable to participate in the awards show presentation in the United States. They're relieved that things are gradually returning to normal, and they're overjoyed to be "unmasked" for this event in front of everyone.

"Nobody could have ever bet on us standing here receiving this award. Except y'all, ARMY. Except y'all. Seven boys from Korea, united by a love for music. Met the love and support from all the armies all over the world. This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we'll never take this for granted." said BTS' member RM after the group won their artist of the year for the first time.

With a mix of live and pre-taped performances, the awards show honored the best popular music for a second pandemic year.

