Yolanda Hadid has become Zayn Malik's lifelong nemesis, and it doesn't appear like their relationship will be healed.

After their dramatic brawl, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" actress has allegedly sworn war on the former One Direction band member, and according to an insider who talked to the National Enquirer, she is sharpening her knives to further damage him in Hollywood.

"Yolanda got her friends spreading rumors in Hollywood about Zayn that are downright nasty."

Some of them reportedly include "That Gigi [Hadid] complained he was terrible in bed and he's rude and has mood swings and hygiene issues."

The insider revealed that other rumors the model's mom spilled included Zayn Malik "not liking stage life and had issues with anxiety," as well as "how he's used to getting drunk and smoking a lot of weed."

However, another insider close to the "Pillow Talk" singer told the outlet that Yolanda Hadid is lying and has always been reportedly out to get him.

"I don't recall him being a violent person," the insider said, pertaining to reports of altercation where the British singer pushed the reality star to the side.

"I don't think he would ever hit anyone."

After an incident at the couple's house in Pennsylvania, Zayn Malik pled no guilty to four charges of harassment against his former girlfriend's mother and her previous girlfriend.

Khai, their one-year-old daughter, was also featured.

The hitmaker of "Vibez" was ordered to pay penalties and attend anger management lessons.

Gigi Hadid and Daughter's Thanksgiving Plans Without Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid, 26, is allegedly aware that the holidays will be different this year as a result of her breakup with Zayn Malik.

According to reports, the model is focused on co-parenting with the singer and is open to Zayn spending Thanksgiving and even Christmas with them if that's what he wants.

Gigi, on the other hand, appears to be spending Thanksgiving with Khai, her mother, and her siblings Bella and Anwar Hadid.

A tipster revealed to Hollywood Life, "With everything going on, Gigi knows the holidays won't be the same this year as they were last."

"Gigi loved celebrating with her whole family together, Zayn included. But now that they've split, she doesn't know exactly how that will look."

Gigi stated that she enjoys cooking and wishes to be surrounded by her family. But because Zayn hasn't inquired about their holiday plans, she'll have to forward with her own for her and her kid.

