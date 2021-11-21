Fans are coming for Christina Aguilera whom they call "messy" after staying quiet and failing to publicly comment about Britney Spears' conservatorship.

The 39-year-old ripped her former "Micky Mouse Club" co-star for her lack of support during her intense conservatorship and for not speaking out publicly about what she knew about the situation when she was asked about it.

After Christina was recorded walking away from an interview question that asked about the end of the "Toxic" singer's conservatorship, Britney has immediately called her out on Instagram.

One Twitter user said, "There's always TIME to speak for justice @xtina you talk about supporting women & yet you turn to look at your team to diffuse the question!"

Another tweeted, "Why was it so hard to SPEAK UP FOR BRITNEY?!"

What Happened to Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears?

On Friday, the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker shared a clip of Christina Aguilera being asked by reporters if she was in touch with Britney Spears while attending the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday.

But Christina's representative pulled her away as she told the reporters, "I can't, but I'm happy for her."

Immediately, Britney wrote in her Instagram while sharing the clip, "I love and adore everyone who appreciated me... but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!"

"13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??"

She went on to say, "I'm the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you. Yes, I do matter!"

Christina Aguilera Plans With Britney Spears

An insider told Hollywood Life that Christina Aguilera was reported "genuinely surprised" that she was getting a lot of hate not only from fans but from Britney Spears as well.

"They aren't close friends with each other anymore, but they still hold a history with each other that Christina feels she should still protect."

But following the drama that unfolded on social medial, the insider revealed that Christina has plans to reach out to her former co-star.

"Now Christina would like to have a private chat with Britney to settle some issues that still clearly lie."

READ ALSO: Are Britney Spears and Paris Hilton Friends? Why Singer Didn't Make It To DJ's Three-Day Wedding Revealed

Other Fans Stand Up for Christina Aguilera

While some fans are happy that Christina Aguilera is getting what she deserves, others took to social media to remind them that the "Reflection" singer DID support Britney Spears, even writing a whole online thread in support of her back in June.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Planning To Do THIS With Jennifer Garner -- Three's NOT A Crowd For A-List Couple

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.