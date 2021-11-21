Kanye West and Drake's beef was no secret. Their bitter feud had been used as a reference everywhere, from their lyrics to their songs or even their social media.

However, now, it seems like that rocky road had been smoothed out and their beef is now squashed.

Kanye West, Drake Bury The Hatchet

In early November, Kanye West and Drake appeared on one of Dave Chapelle's comedy shows in Toronto and now, they seem to be putting their differences to fight for a cause that they both have strong beliefs in.

The two hitmakers are reportedly going to host a benefit concert to support the freedom of Gangster Disciples co-founder, Larry Hoover, who is currently serving six life sentences in a Florence, Colorado prison.

The "Donda" rapper announced the news on his Instagram, that the show will be taking place on Dec. 9 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

While Kanye is headlining the benefit, his former arch-nemesis Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has been listed as the show's special guest.

Though the news was received with excitement, some fans are not happy about Drake performing again in the wake of the fatal Astroworld Music Festival tragedy that happened just recently.

Drake Slammed

The "Hotline Bling" rapper's last public performance was at Travis Scott's Astroworld Music Festival on Nov. 5 where 10 concertgoers died while hundreds were left injured.

While he is still reeling from what happened at the event, Drake attending and being part of a benefit concert next month came as a shock to many fans.

One person took to Twitter saying the benefit concert is going to have the same fate as the Astroworld Festival.

"Drake and Kanye having a free concert are nuts, it's going to be Astroworld all over again."

Other Twitter users think that the Canadian rapper may have agreed to do the concert with Kanye West for several reasons.

Drake Doing The Benefit Concert For His Benefit

One Twitter user said, "Drake reconciling with Kanye to distract from Astroworld and Drake was on stage when people were dying. Where is your outrage there? Where are your tweets there?"

As reported, Drake is named in several lawsuits worth $2 billion alongside Travis Scott and Live Nation following the fatalities and injuries on Nov. 5.

Another person tweeted, "Drake is avoiding and dismissing the Astroworld event by building his bridge w Kanye. It's a strategy."

And of course, with Kanye West being a billionaire, fans believe Drake is going to need him once he runs out of dough to pay off all the lawsuits.

"Drake and Kanye are only friends now because Drake is gonna need some help with those Astroworld lawsuits."

