In her most provocative marketing video for her Savage x Fenty lingerie collaboration, Rihanna turned up the heat in a hot lingerie set, proving that she is her own greatest advertisement. It can be seen in the 19 second clip that Rihanna keeps it elegant in a room full of low-hanging chandeliers, donning a burgundy bra and garter combo as she takes a series of seductive postures in the video, which incorporates a slinky musical track.

In a burgundy keyhole bra with high-rise knickers, a suspender belt, and stockings, the Disturbia vocalist, 33, looked nothing short of stunning.

In her racy appearance, Rihanna made sure to flaunt all of her greatest assets by preening and posing while showcasing her shape to perfection. Her cleavage took center stage thanks to the keyhole cut-out on the bralet, while the positioning of her suspender belt nipped in her petite waist. She wore her hair in a sultry style with a small fringe, a scraped back ponytail, and loose tendrils enticingly drawing attention to her flawlessly made-up face.

Tell 'em u on the naughty list w/out tellin' 'em u on the naughty list. @rihanna #uxtra pic.twitter.com/uSMTzcue0O — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) November 23, 2021

Also present in the shoot was Normani wearing a soft lavender set, complete with matching heels, a silver chain necklace and her hair in an effortless ponytail. Normani was the company's first-ever brand ambassador in November, following her participation at the Savage X Fenty runway show in September.

"I was very excited and really honored, especially that the ask came from Rihanna herself, I know that this is her passion project, something she genuinely and wholeheartedly believes in and cares about, and the fact that she wanted me to be a part of that meant a lot to me," she said.

ohhh baby hold me up like my savage @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/GgTUf5k1nl — Normani (@Normani) April 1, 2020

VIP members will have a week to scout the offers before Black Friday. Savage x Fenty is also hosting a Cyber Week, which will begin on November 22. These offers, however, are only available to individuals who join the company's membership program, so sign up as soon as possible.

Rihanna revealed on November 4 that all eight of her albums will be released on vinyl in a special limited-edition release with unique colors and exclusive gear and goods.

From Rih's debut album, Music of the Sun, in 2005 through her most recent release, Anti, in 2016, each album will include a one- or two-record box set hand-picked by the singer, who has also curated the packaging. The sets are priced between $100 to $140. The Anti Rih version was sold out at the time of publication, but the singer's website appeared to have the other seven selections available.

