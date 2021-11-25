Mark Hoppus marked one of his first interviews since beating cancer, and he expressed one hope for his band.

The guitarist recently joined GQ for its Men Of The Year Franchise and disclosed the future for him and his band, Blink-182. Hoppus particularly keeps the doors open as the band's former frontman, Tom DeLonge, expressed his desire to rejoin the band.

"We haven't really talked about that, but I'm open to anything in the future," he said. ​"I don't know how that would work if it's all four of us. Like, we're all going to live in the same house again?"

Although, seeing the four-piece perform again seems far from the limelight as of now, DeLonge said during the same interview that Hoppus and Barker are back to their brotherly relationship.

According to the singer, they immediately had a band meeting after Hoppus revealed his cancer diagnosis to them. Instead of having a Blink-182 meeting, they reportedly met to come up with solutions that could support the bandmate.

Mark Hoppus Grateful For Everyone's Response

Hoppus also touched on the fact that he had learned a lot this year. After going through health issues, he sent everyone a message of gratitude for their response.

​"I don't know. People online I have never met sending support. Cancer survivors of the same lymphoma that I had even put together a video where they covered a blink song, and it made me cry," he went on.

His comments came after Hoppus played Blink-182 hit songs again with Barker after learning he is already cancer-free.



After the performance, Barker told No Cap that Hoppus' health update was the best news he received this year.

"Mark doing this and us playing a few songs is just incredible, and I've been with him through this whole process and he's just been so strong and resilient and tough, and I just told him 'elbows up and fight, it's time to fight', and he did," he went on.

It marked his first appearance following his months-long battle against stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma starting in April.

According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the U.S. and worldwide. It is a type of cancer that develops from abnormal B cells that grow abnormally.

