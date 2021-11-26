Billie Eilish is urging people to refrain from eating turkeys on Thanksgiving.

Eilish posted a photo of her cradling a turkey on an Instagram story last Wednesday.She proceeded to caption the picture with "Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world and 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving, I know it's hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind :)"

Since she was 12 years old, Eilish has adopted a vegan diet. She told British Vogue in May that she planned to change her lifestyle after learning about the meat and dairy industries' ethics.

Eilish, along with other celebs including Joaquin Phoenix and Ricky Gervais, signed a petition earlier this month urging President Joe Biden to let this year's pardoned turkey to remain at Farm Sanctuary. Every year, the President takes part in a ceremonial pardoning for Thanksgiving where a bird is rescued from slaughter in a tradition started by George H.W. Bush.

Celebrities hoped that the pardoned turkey could be re homed at animal sanctuary Farm Sanctuary for this Thanksgiving. The petition stated that animals can "live out their lives in peace and safety" there. "As we approach the holiday season - meant to be a time of gratitude and goodwill - we hope you'll accept our offer to provide sanctuary and the best life possible for pardoned turkeys."

This isn't the first time the singer advocated being Vegan. Eilish even released her own vegan sneakers with Nike in September. Both Air Jordan styles are completely vegan and contain more than 20% recycled materials. When asked about the sustainability concept Eilish said, "You can make cool s-t and you don't have to be wasteful," she told Nike of her decision to make the shoes sustainable.

"The Air Jordan 15 has been Eilish's "favorite" style "since [she] realized what Jordans were," and she recalls "begging" for a black-and-red pair, according to Nike. "When I got them ... I looked at them as if they were $1 million sitting right in front of me," she said. "This is not a popular shoe and I don't give a f-k," she said of the 15s. "Because what you feel about something you love deeply is all that matters in the world."

Eilish recently consented to wear an Oscar de la Renta ballgown at the 2021 Met Gala on the condition that the company refrain from using fur in its designs.

