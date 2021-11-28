Flo Rida stunned his fans by ending his ties with his special needs son and accusing him of being a "evil child." What an awful thing to say to an innocent child!

Alexis Adams, his baby mama, admitted his horrible treatment of his 4-year-old son, Zohar Paxton. Even after a paternity test proved a 99.9% DNA match between him and Paxton, according to Adams, the Low singer refused to create a relationship with his son.

The rapper allegedly referred to his disabled child as an "evil f'n child" despite still supporting the kid financially. The rapper had only met his son once since he was born, according to the mother.

"Flo Rida has only seen his son once during the paternity test but kept his shades on, and his back turned. They were in the same room. He didn't try to hug Zohar, nothing. It was very cold." Adams shared.

Flo rida's 'wicked child' was diagnosed with a neurological condition that permits excess cerebrospinal fluid to flood the brain called hydrocephalus.

The disease is known to cause nausea, vomiting, distorted vision, and hearing, along with an enlarged head. Paxton had to undergo surgery after receiving his diagnosis. Even then, Flo Rida was unconcerned about his son's well-being.

"Even after Zohar's surgery, he hasn't reached out to find out if he's okay, I find it strange because Flo Rida is always involved in charities pertaining to kids. Being a single mom going to a lot of doctor's appointments and not knowing what else your son might need is heartbreaking." Alexis claimed.

The pair first met in 2015. When pregnancy news broke out, the rapper refused to believe that the baby Adams was carrying is his. It was later revealed by the paternity test that the baby was indeed his own.

The rapper did pay for child support starting 2017 but he paid significantly less than the agreed amount chosen by the judge. Adams went on to win a court case to get the higher sum for her kid. The rapper told TMZ that he was paying her $5,000 per month and that her legal activities were nothing more than a "cash grab."



Despite what Florida says, Adams claims "Zohar is very loving, he kisses and hugs everybody. He's a very happy baby and interactive with people. That's one thing people notice when they meet him."

