Aaron Carter has been living away from the spotlight in recent years after he pursued a career in the adult entertainment industry, but he believes that his family is trying to put him under a conservatorship; could this be true?

In an interview with TMZ, the singer mentioned that he's skeptical about his family's actions after discovering that his fiance, Melanie Martin, keeps in touch with his family behind his back.

He said he found out that his partner regularly communicates with his twin sister, Angel Conrad, and he felt betrayed by her actions.

Carter and his fiance have a shaky relationship, and every time they separated, he said his family would talk to Martin to check on her feelings.

However, the singer said his family wasn't being friendly to her; instead, there's a dark intention behind their actions.

For him, his estranged family is trying to lure his fiance as a part of a plan to place him under a conservatorship, like what happened to Britney Spears.

He claims that his family uses Martin to get important information about him as ample proof for the case.

Melanie Martin also spoke to the outlet, saying that her fiance's family isn't extracting information from her. She doesn't believe that a conservatorship is bound to happen soon.

After finding out about Martin's alleged actions through a FaceTime call with a friend, Carter then confronted his fiance about the situation but initially denied talking to his family.

However, she later admitted her actions, saying she was communicating with them.

The couple then split on Tuesday, a week after their baby was born. Carter said his now-ex doesn't want to tell him what they've discussed in the past.

Nick Carter's Stand On Aaron Carter's Conservatorship

According to insiders close to Nick Carter, the "Backstreet Boys" member and his wife, Lauren Carter, have no part in the allegations about a possible conservatorship.

Sources also revealed that the couple hasn't talked to Martin because they have no relationship with them.

In addition, they see Aaron Carter's recent allegations as a way to bring their family down.

Aaron Carter, Melanie Martin Split

Early Tuesday, the singer shocked his fans after announcing on his social media that he and his fiance had already parted ways a week after they welcomed their son to the world.

"Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family," he wrote on Twitter.

