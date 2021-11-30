According to a body language expert, Jesy Nelson's flirtation with "Emily In Paris" actor Lucien Laviscount was one-sided.

Lucien, who previously dated her former Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, appeared to be quite close to the former Little Mix singer over the weekend.

The Daily Mail reported that the "Boyz" singer was "embarrassed" by the images obtained.

Judi James, a body language specialist, has now revealed what she sees in the intimate photos shot last Saturday.

She told The Mirror, "There's some industrial-strength flirt signals going on here, but they do appear to all be coming from Jesy's direction, while Lucien fails to return the compliment in any of these poses, only grinning widely when he finally gets to leap out of the rickshaw at the end of their ride."

Judi stated Jesy tried to obtain Lucien's "undivided attention" in the photos where she had her leg draped across his lap and her mouth flashing a seductive smile.

She went on to say that Jesy Nelson's flirtation was not returned in any way.

"However, there are no evidence that Lucien's right arm is engaging in any hug, and he occasionally lifts his hand to point outside the rickshaw in what appears to be a diversion gesture."

Judi also saw how Jesy pressed her finger on his face to catch his attention and pointed her finger at her own face, which the expert assumed was the singer's technique of getting Lucien's attention.

The British actor also looked to be "angled away from her in a look of confusion" as she went in for what appeared to be a kiss, according to the expert.

Jesy Nelson confirms romance with, Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s ex, Lucien Laviscount, as they share a passionate kiss during romantic ride in London. pic.twitter.com/GAQ1hbkTYC — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) November 29, 2021

A source answered the photos taken and made public that night, claiming that Jesy Nelson and Lucien Laviscount's encounter at the hayride was nothing more than "playful involvement," as the former also implies that she is unmarried.

The source told the Daily Mail yesterday, "She was letting her hair down on a Saturday night and is embarrassed her flirtation with Lucien has come to light - but there is nothing more between them."

Jesy previously dated on-again, off-again boyfriend Harry James, but it seems like there's no reconciling again because he is reportedly seeing another woman, but they continue to be friends.

