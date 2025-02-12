Noel Gallagher Slams Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show As 'Absolute Nonsense'

Noel Gallagher, the former Oasis frontman, has criticized Kendrick Lamar's record-breaking Super Bowl Halftime Show, calling it "absolute nonsense" during a recent interview.

The rocker, known for his outspoken opinions, shared his thoughts on TalkSPORT, explaining that he was not impressed by the performance and had to turn it off.

Gallagher described the opening moments of Lamar's performance as chaotic, saying, "There was like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes."

He further expressed his frustration with the spectacle, claiming he was simply not interested in the show. "I don't like the halftime nonsense; it's usually the artists I don't like," he added.

Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 9, 2025, making history as the first solo rapper to do so.

The show was watched by a record-breaking 133.5 million viewers, surpassing even the game itself in viewership, StereoGum said.

Noel Gallagher Dismisses Super Bowl Halftime Show But Reveals Longtime Interest in NFL

Lamar's set included surprise appearances by guests like SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams, cementing the show as a cultural milestone.

Despite the show's success and record viewership, Gallagher remained unimpressed.

According to Billboard, when asked if he had a favorite Halftime Show, he revealed that he typically avoids watching them. "I never watch it, I'm not interested in it," he admitted.

Gallagher, who has been critical of hip-hop performances in the past, added that he dislikes the blend of music and sports, particularly American influence on global sports.

"Americans are taking over our sport, they're taking over the Premier League," he warned, predicting that the European Champions League final would eventually follow suit.

Gallagher, however, acknowledged his long-standing interest in American football. He's been a fan since the 1980s and has been following the NFL playoffs this season.

Despite his dislike of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Gallagher's opinions continue to spark debate. He remains an influential figure in music and sports discussions.