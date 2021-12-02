Carlos Santana faced an issue ahead of his scheduled December shows.

Shortly before Santana finally conquers the stages again, the rocker announced he would be canceling the tours that he scheduled this month.

Through a video he released on Wednesday, he revealed that he asked his wife to accompany him to the hospital over the weekend after feeling "weird" with his chest. The president of Universal Tone Management Michael Vrionis revealed that the 74-year-old guitarist underwent an unscheduled heart procedure during the visit.

However, Santana nor Vrionis gave further details on what happened to the musician or what procedure he went through.

"I'm going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health," he said. "Other than that, I hope you and your family are enjoying good health, peace of mind and joy."

Vrionis, on the other hand, assured Santana is doing well and excited to perform and see the fans again soon. Santana's expected earliest return is in January 2022 at the House of Blues.

Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure. We look forward to returning to perform at the House Of Blues in January 2022. pic.twitter.com/8cHcVDjFhv — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) December 2, 2021

Santana was supposed to perform at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through the end of the year before the procedure underwent.

Fans Support Carlos Santana Amid Trying Times

Following the emergence of the news, fans immediately sent their well-wishes toward the guitarist as they hoped for his fast recovery.

One said, "All the get well wishes vibes out to Carlos Santana. Love me some Carlos Santana."

"I love you, take care of yourself and get some R&R. I love your shoes also. I brought a pair the heal broke from so much wear and I am trying to get it fixed. Sexiest shoes ever made for women, than you for that," another added.

READ ALSO: Keith Urban Breaks 4-Year Tour Hiatus With New North American Shows: Ticket Details, Dates, & Locations Unveiled

His health issue came over a year after losing his younger brother, Jorge Santana, who reportedly died due to natural causes.

He recently sat for an interview, as well, with Guitar World, where he compared himself playing guitar to a kid with a first-class ticket to Disneyland.

"Every day, when I play guitar. I'm a kid with a first-class ticket to Disneyland, and I can go on any ride I want," he explained.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Details Complicated Journey She Faced Before Falling In Love With Mod Sun

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.