Dua Lipa's two-year romance with Anwar Hadid may be coming to an end.

The 26-year-old singer and her 22-year-old model boyfriend haven't been seen together in almost a month, and their relationship, according to The Sun, is in trouble.

Dua is in the studio, travelling back and forth between London and Los Angeles, while Anwar is with their dog in New York.

"The pair raised the notion of putting the brakes on their relationship last month since traveling so much and being apart is proving difficult," a source said.

"Their relationship is in trouble and looks to be on the verge of breaking up."

In a cryptic social media message, the brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid expressed his gratitude for his loved ones for "leading my steps, allowing me to grow to be content with myself."

What Brought Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Together?

Dua Lipa said in an episode of "What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" last year that she initially expressed interest in Anwar by slipping into his DMs.

When asked if she had ever messaged a celebrity on Instagram, the singer admitted that it was her boyfriend.

When asked if they met at a BBQ, the pop artist revealed that they did, "but then it carried into the DMs."

Dua Lipa's Favorite Things About Her Boyfriend

Dua Lipa is said to find it endearing when Anwar Hadid publishes derogatory photographs of her on social media.

"I also think it's lovely that he actually enjoys kind of awful photographs of me," she said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"And I look at him, I'm like, 'Really?'" the "Kiss and Make Up" singer continued. 'And he says, 'I adore it.' So I let him post it, even though I despise it."

Anwar, like the artist, prefers to keep his personal life secret, only sometimes uploading images of his girlfriend on social media.

Dua Lipa, on the other hand, has become more outspoken about their relationship.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's Relationship Status

There is no official confirmation that Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have broken up or put their romance on hold, so we'll have to wait and see what they have to say about the reports.

