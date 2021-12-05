The Spice Girls are allegedly planning a world tour for 2023. Except for one, all four members are anticipated to return.

Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Gerri Halliwell attended a meeting at the Mandeville Hotel last month, according to The Sun, with Mel C participating in via video chat due to her location in the United States.

The foursome is reported to be all in for the impending global tour, but they haven't given up hope of pulling in Victoria Beckham, according to the site.

Sporty Spice reportedly questioned, "'How can you be too busy to do a Spice Girls reunion?'"

But then she made a realization, sharing, "'It is an interesting topic of conversation. Victoria didn't want to get back on stage and we completely respect that.'"

"'I felt the same. I was like, 'It's five or nothing.' And then I just had a change of heart.'"

Meanwhile, Sporty Spice also said that Posh Spice did give them her blessing for the last tour, but they are hoping she'll somehow get back on stage with them at some point.

"'That is the dream. That is the plan,'" Mel C reportedly said, adding there's "'lots of emotional blackmail involved.'"

She reportedly went on to say, "'The reaction was great. We didn't get out of the UK and Ireland and it's a big old world out there. We have been lucky to do the US, but we have never done South America, Australia or South East Asia, which is insane.'"

"Hopefully that will bring her back," Mel C, like the rest of the Spice Girls, hopes that Victoria, who is busy being married to David Beckham and running her fashion company, will feel the same way they do.

If Victoria doesn't join them, "'then she is 100 per cent with us - creatively she is there. Maybe she will be in the wings, but she would be dragged on.'"

The Spice Girls, who just celebrated their 25th anniversary, previously toured the world as a five-piece band from 2007 to 2008.

Documentary About The Spice Girls

A documentary named "Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed the World" was produced a few months ago, and it discussed the Spice Girls' spectacular climb to stardom throughout the 1990s.

It's a three-part program that broadcast on British television stations. It would now display rare film material and candid interviews in Australia, giving viewers a closer look into their lives as the world's favorite girl band in the 1990s.

