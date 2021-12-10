Aside from their heavy metal songs, "Slipknot" is also known for its iconic masks, which they put their time and effort into designing. However, Corey Taylor recently revealed that his previous face covering had an issue, and he's not happy with what he's experiencing while wearing it.

In a recent Q&A at Texas Frightmare Weekend, as reported by Loudwire, Taylor said he didn't like the last mask he designed. Although he admitted that it was "cool," it wasn't exactly what he wanted to do.

More recently, he collaborated with a designer named Conor Unless, who came up with the design of the mask that he wanted to be based on his vision that he described to him. (watch the interview below)

Taylor mentioned that Deless "got to the essence" of what he was trying to configure, and it was fast. He then proceeded to wait for the mask to be finished.

During the process, the singer said they did the mold on his face to fit perfectly. However, despite achieving the design and aesthetic he envisioned, there was still a problem.

"It's hot as balls, but it's so rad onstage. It just looks really, really cool. I'm calling it the 'Smiling Skull Mask,'" he said.

Since the mask covers his head throughout their shows, he tends to sweat a lot.

Taylor designed the face-covering way before the end of their "We Are Not Your Kind" era, because he wanted to make sure that he was "ahead of the game."

READ ALSO: Slim 400 Dead: Rapper Shot and Killed in LA After Escaping Death in 2019 [REPORT]

Why Do 'Slipknot' Wear Masks?

The band's masks may look scary for some, but it's one of the reasons why they're easily noticed.

According to The Sun, percussionist Shaun "Clown" Crahan would go to rehearsals wearing a clown mask during their early days; it inspired his nickname.

In 1997, they decided that all band members should wear a unique mask representing their personality.

Taylor, who recently celebrated his birthday, previously spoke to Kerrang! Radio, saying he gives a lot of credit to Crahan as his imagination and vision have helped shape the band over the course of their career.

"Obviously, we contribute and do our part but his unifying vision in a lot of ways has helped us maintain that risk, that look, that attention to detail," he added.

For them not to fade from the spotlight, the singer explained they have to evolve and "stay relevant," and one significant thing they had to do is "to look like a unit and do it in a way that didn't feel forced."

READ MORE: John Legend Admits Reason Why He Wasn't Able To Get Matching Tattoos With Wife Chrissy Teigen

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.