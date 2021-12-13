DaBaby is slowly reclaiming his name after his controversial homophobic remarks during the Rolling Loud festival in Miami a few months ago. More recently, the rapper took the California stage of the event, but he received a not-so-warm welcome from the crowd.

According to XXL Magazine, the West Coast audience expected Future to hit the stage and perform based on the schedule. However, DaBaby was the one who performed, and the crowd started to throw garbage at him.

The outlet suggests that there must have been a mix-up between the sets as Future was supposed to perform on the Ciroc stage while DaBaby was in the Power 106 stage.

In the video circulated online, the rapper performed his hit song "Rockstar" while wearing a North Face x Gucci collaboration outfit.

The audience was visibly not vibing with the rapper as he raps his song, then some of the crowd members started throwing trash on stage. (watch the video above)

Water and other liquids were also thrown at him.

At the time of this writing, DaBaby has not publicly commented on the matter.

DaBaby's Rolling Loud Miami Controversy

In early reports, DaBaby has met a controversy that caused fans, including celebrities, to speak out against him after his homophobic tirade.

The "Levitating" rapper commented about people with AIDS and homosexual men in general.

"I said if you don't got AIDS, put a cell phone light up, I said if you ain't suckin' d*** in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights up," he said.

After the video from the event went viral, many celebrities turned their back against him, including Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, and more.

The situation also left other music events to drop him from their lineup.

However, Rolling Loud, the organizer for the recent event, appears to forgive DaBaby for his actions as they previously said he has "grown and learned" from his experience.

The organizers also teamed up with the rapper to announce a new tour called "Live Show Killa Tour."

DaBaby Changed for Good?

The rapper took his time to educate himself for his actions as he met and spoke with over a hundred LGBTQIA+ rights organizations and activists.

Relationship Unleashed's CEO Gwendolyn D. Clemons said they approve of DaBaby going on tour and performing on shows again.

