It seems like Cardi B is still not over with her feud against Nicki Minaj as social media accounts expose the celebrity for being shady towards the other artist on the internet.

One Twitter account claiming to be a "pop culture expert" and operates under the username @ThePopTingzz posted about the "WAP" singer's alleged beef with Nicki Minaj. The tweet was headlined with the caption, "Cardi B is currently under fire after fans discover that she follows accounts that diss Nicki Minaj despite their feud being years old."

Cardi B has caught a whiff of the drama as she has taken it upon herself to clear her name and set the allegations straight by speaking up using her Twitter account.

Cardi B Responds to Haters

"I wake up and see weird shit going on. Why is it a problem for me to follow my fans? Especially the ones who let me know what was going on wit[h] Bardi Gand when we had our lil issues last year?"

"And what's even weirder is why tf are y'all waking up and scrolling through my IG friends to try and connect me with some case that has nothing to do with me... but when I defend myself, I'm crazy? Leave me out of all that."

The tweets mentioned are now deleted, but some users had managed to screenshot them and repost them for everyone to see, along with more quote tweets from Cardi B that reply to posts from fans talking about the issue.

Cardi B says she just wants to interact with her fans on Instagram without scrutiny after Nicki Minaj fans question who @/_unofficial_brand is. pic.twitter.com/fX3ugdKLyT — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 12, 2021

New York Post had also reported that singer T-Boz had previously mentioned the "Super Bass" singer under one Instagram post about Cardi B's club incident in Miami. He "Poor Nicki Minaj" while using the laughing, crying emoji. Although the publication also mentioned that some apparently hacked the TLC member, she confirmed with a post to her account, revealing that she has "no problem and never have had a problem" with the rapper. READ ALSO: Nicki Minaj Defending Jesy Nelson Was For An Ulterior Motive, Critics Say

Netizens React to the News

After retweeting and liking several posts defending her and celebrating her courage in opening up about the unfounded rumors, the "Bodak Yellow" star concluded her side of the story by saying, "I've said my peace. Now stay tuned because I have a lot of exciting things coming!"



"I'll never get why Nicki Minaj fans be some of the first in Cardi B's comments like... Why are y'all so pressed about a beef that doesn't involve you??? (Context I like both artists so stfu)" one fan said while tagging and mentioning both artists in the tweet.

Meanwhile, haters are going to keep sending hate like this person who tweeted, "Hi. My name is Cardi B, and I randomly attach myself to Nicki Minaj and her fans when I have nothing going on in my career so I can secure attention."

Hi. My name is Cardi B, and I randomly attach myself to Nicki Minaj and her fans when I have nothing going on in my career so I can secure attention. pic.twitter.com/UBvL99YdS2 — Clearly® (@ClearlyBackAgn) December 12, 2021



