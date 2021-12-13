Jesy Nelson apparently ruined her first-ever red carpet event as a solo artist after not taking her blackfishing allegations seriously and giving an underwhelming debut stage performance.

On December 11, the 30-year old was scheduled to attend Capital's Jingle Bell Ball event as one of the performing artists for the televised live show. The former Little Mix member was announced to be part of the concert's lineup along with household name singers, namely Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Lil Nas X.

However, instead of being celebrated, the soloist instead received backlash from her fans and haters alike for the outfit she wore at the red carpet pictorial and performance.

Jesy Nelson's Blackfishing Outfit

According to Daily Mail, Nelson was photographed wearing an orange jacket that only featured the word "Black." Her long hair covered the other side of the fluffy statement piece, which reportedly read "Market" pertaining to the clothing brand's name.

The singer's management immediately had the Instagram post where she wore the alleged blackfishing stunt triggered the outfit deleted as people in the comment section.

Based on this article by The Sun, a source close to Nelson claimed that "She had no idea when her hair was pulled over one shoulder on the red carpet, that it was covering the start of the logo."

They also said, "Jesy was so upset when she told what had happened and was shown the photographs. She was totally focused on her performance, and this put a huge dark cloud over everything."

While the insider hinted that the celebrity's stylist would be fired soon, netizens soon found the "Boyz" singer's actual performance to be the laughing stock of the whole event.



READ ALSO: Ariana Grande Faces' Asian Fishing' Accusations, These Proofs From Netizens Can Explain Why

Netizens Make Fun of Jesy Nelson

"The greatest gift of all this festive season is Twitter after Jesy Nelson's performance at the Jingle Bell Ball," one netizen tweeted after seeing the aftermath of the former Little Mix member's first public appearance at the event.

"Jesy Nelson Having 0 stage presence makes me so happy LOOK AT THIS," one netizen said about a TikTok clip showing Nelson's lackluster performance, while another person said, "what does Jesy Nelson think she's giving exactly."

jesy nelson having 0 stage presence makes me so happy LOOK AT THIS WTF pic.twitter.com/xw9W4SAGy5 — 🚽 (@theekibum) December 12, 2021

It seems like many of the social media app posts are people vehemently wondering why the singer had to stick out her tongue so disgustingly on stage during the breakdance part of her performance. Some of the tweets were "Why Jesy Nelson make those faces ouuuuuu don't make that face" and "Sorry the way Jesy Nelson sticks her tongue out and does that weird face is actually sending me like I'm dying," There are also circulating pictures and videos mocking the musician for facial expressions such as this one "Jesy Nelson??" and this "Jesy Nelson...."



READ MORE: Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes Romance Fake? Ex-Couple's Relationship Was A PR Stunt

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.